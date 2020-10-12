Rate3 (RTE) Reaches Market Cap of $438,502.58

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $438,502.58 and approximately $191,668.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Hotbit, DEx.top and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.12 or 0.04872602 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ABCC, HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top, FCoin, Coinrail, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

