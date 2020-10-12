Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. 3,996,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

