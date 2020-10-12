Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 142,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,109,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.91. 3,996,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248,841. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

