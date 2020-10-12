RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $132.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to gain from growth opportunities in the defense business and solid backlog — which stood at $431.9 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2021. The company expects the demand in industrial business to gain momentum in the second half of the year. Also, rewards to shareholders and an impressive liquidity position might aid. However, in the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, it expects the pandemic to affect its operational performance. Revenues for fiscal second quarter are expected to be $148-$152 million, suggesting a decline from $181.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Commercial aerospace will likely face headwinds from reduced air travel. Its industrial businesses will likely suffer from pandemic-induced woes in the first half of fiscal 2020.”

ROLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

ROLL stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,828. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.20. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,818,000 after buying an additional 191,437 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 635,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

