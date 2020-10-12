REAL (REAL) Hits Market Cap of $793,504.67

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. REAL has a market capitalization of $793,504.67 and $235.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, REAL has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00266236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.01475119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157302 BTC.

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

