Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barclays (BARC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) recently:

10/12/2020 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

10/5/2020 – Barclays was given a new GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Barclays was given a new GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Barclays was given a new GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Barclays was given a new GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Barclays was given a new GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Barclays was given a new GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/17/2020 – Barclays was given a new GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:BARC traded down GBX 1.44 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 105.84 ($1.38). 29,236,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,359,398. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.60. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,820.99). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

