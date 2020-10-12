Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gerresheimer (GXI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gerresheimer (ETR: GXI) recently:

10/9/2020 – Gerresheimer was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Gerresheimer was given a new €85.70 ($100.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Gerresheimer was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Gerresheimer was given a new €85.70 ($100.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Gerresheimer was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Gerresheimer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GXI stock traded up €0.85 ($1.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €98.50 ($115.88). The company had a trading volume of 67,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.91. Gerresheimer AG has a 52 week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52 week high of €101.10 ($118.94). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

