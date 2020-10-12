Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) in the last few weeks:

10/8/2020 – DiamondRock Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

10/5/2020 – DiamondRock Hospitality is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – DiamondRock Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/30/2020 – DiamondRock Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $4.00 to $5.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – DiamondRock Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

9/8/2020 – DiamondRock Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

9/1/2020 – DiamondRock Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

