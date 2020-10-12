Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2020 – Carrols Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Carrols Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2020 – Carrols Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/22/2020 – Carrols Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Carrols Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2020 – Carrols Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TAST stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 647,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

