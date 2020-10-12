Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) recently:

10/10/2020 – YRC Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

10/7/2020 – YRC Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2020 – YRC Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

9/29/2020 – YRC Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

8/25/2020 – YRC Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2020 – YRC Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

YRCW stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,706. YRC Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 770,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

