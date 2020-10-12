RED Achieves Market Capitalization of $251,922.26 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. Over the last week, RED has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $251,922.26 and $4,327.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00442603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002906 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

