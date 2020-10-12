ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Hits $78,220.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, YoBit, BiteBTC and Upbit. ReddCoin has a market cap of $24.00 million and $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00051876 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,694.86 or 1.00072084 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00625921 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.01025864 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00105596 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24, C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Upbit, Bisq, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

