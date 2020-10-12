REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 5,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,332. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 898.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 240,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at about $6,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,677,000 after purchasing an additional 89,433 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

