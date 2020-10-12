Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Stake Reduced by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,792. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

