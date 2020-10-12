Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hill-Rom (HRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE: HRC) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2020 – Hill-Rom had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Hill-Rom had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/29/2020 – Hill-Rom had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $129.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Hill-Rom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Hill-Rom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/1/2020 – Hill-Rom is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,806. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

