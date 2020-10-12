Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.10 ($4.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €1.50 ($1.76) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.60 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/2/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.85 ($6.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.50 ($5.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.50 ($5.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/20/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.80 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.30 ($5.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting €8.03 ($9.44). 4,259,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.25 and its 200 day moving average is €8.61. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

