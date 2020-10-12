Reviewing MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Spire (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Spire alerts:

84.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Spire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spire and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MaxLinear $317.18 million 5.96 -$19.90 million $0.42 61.57

Spire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxLinear.

Risk and Volatility

Spire has a beta of -85.21, indicating that its stock price is 8,621% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spire and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxLinear 0 3 6 0 2.67

MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Spire.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire N/A N/A N/A MaxLinear -18.07% 3.13% 1.83%

Summary

MaxLinear beats Spire on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. Its products are used in a range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications, RF transceivers and modems, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.