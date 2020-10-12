Rise Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Rise has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,266.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded 57.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00023132 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002738 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000397 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 161,776,013 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.