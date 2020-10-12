Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €42.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.42 ($51.08).

BNP traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €33.42 ($39.32). The company had a trading volume of 3,182,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.78.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

