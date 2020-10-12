Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Bank of America

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $137.50 to $121.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $160.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.09.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

