Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Rupee has a market cap of $80,710.97 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00028358 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005025 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,625,700 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

