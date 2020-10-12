Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.49

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUSHB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 817.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.