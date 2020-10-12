Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.10). Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 226.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 713,295 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,450,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 123,672 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 254.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 102,363 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,912. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $396.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

