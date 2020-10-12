RVW Wealth LLC Buys 6,004 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,897,000 after buying an additional 984,374 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,181,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,874,537. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.