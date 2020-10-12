RVW Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,791 shares of company stock worth $9,347,989. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,107,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,607,381. The stock has a market cap of $753.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.58 and a 200-day moving average of $230.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

