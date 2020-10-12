Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to announce sales of $274.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.01 million and the highest is $281.00 million. Sabre reported sales of $984.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 145,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,097. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sabre has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sabre by 137.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

