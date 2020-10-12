SafeInsure Market Capitalization Tops $399,176.70 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $399,176.70 and approximately $1.02 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00398180 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019540 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012589 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007862 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 19,567,307 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

