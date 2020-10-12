Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $68.33 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.77 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.93 per share, with a total value of $135,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.58 per share, with a total value of $71,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.