SALT Hits Market Capitalization of $12.15 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $23,212.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, LATOKEN and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.01469884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00156798 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, Radar Relay, ABCC, LATOKEN, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.