Sarah Bany Sells 43,487 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 43,487 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $4,030,810.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,976,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Sarah Bany sold 11,112 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $1,007,080.56.

On Monday, October 5th, Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,008,672.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Sarah Bany sold 15,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $1,323,600.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,832,624.01.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $693,357.80.

On Friday, August 7th, Sarah Bany sold 15,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,029.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Sarah Bany sold 46,817 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $3,639,085.41.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,744,037.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $827,924.10.

On Thursday, July 30th, Sarah Bany sold 131 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $10,676.50.

Shares of COLM opened at $94.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $102.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

