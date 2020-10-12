Saratoga Research & Investment Management Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,407,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,608,936. The company has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

