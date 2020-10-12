Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $65.89 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,712,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $27.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,510.45. 1,648,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,287. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,027.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,526.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,417.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.