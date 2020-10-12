Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 13,548 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $50,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 63.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,805,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of PG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,551,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,387. The firm has a market cap of $355.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $143.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

