Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.79.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $143.58. The company had a trading volume of 309,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,518. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.