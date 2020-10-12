Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $204.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Seattle Genetics traded as high as $205.18 and last traded at $202.97, with a volume of 2988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.78.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGEN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.16.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $23,437,944 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 48.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.76 and its 200 day moving average is $156.78.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

