ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,545.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 133.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,138,000 after purchasing an additional 283,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $12.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,739. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $510.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 138.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,186 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,448. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.