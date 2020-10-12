ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,964,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.26. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.