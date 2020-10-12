Sharon Elizabeth Dowdall Sells 72,465 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Sharon Elizabeth Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.84, for a total value of C$1,075,380.60.

TSE NG opened at C$14.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 40.25. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.40 and a 1-year high of C$18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -142.38.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.