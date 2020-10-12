SHIELD Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. SHIELD has a total market cap of $477,375.98 and approximately $27.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,492.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.67 or 0.03347061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.79 or 0.02095202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00442603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01154869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00655683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00047962 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

