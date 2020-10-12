ShipChain (SHIP) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $1,133.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040978 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.18 or 0.04922182 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031311 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

