Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.48

Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.48 and last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 16985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,937,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,576,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,172,188 shares of company stock valued at $101,126,778 in the last ninety days. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 65.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

