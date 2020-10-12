SiaCashCoin Achieves Market Cap of $75,339.25 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded up 14% against the dollar. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $75,339.25 and $9,016.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040663 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.57 or 0.04867290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00052936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SCC is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,128,602,024 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com.

SiaCashCoin Token Trading

SiaCashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SiaCashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

