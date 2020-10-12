Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIEN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIEN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. 20,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,832. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

