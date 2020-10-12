Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) Insider Giles Campion Buys 4,945 Shares

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) insider Giles Campion purchased 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £19,977.80 ($26,104.53).

Shares of LON SLN traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 393 ($5.14). 60,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,448. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 454.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 444.43. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 646.50 ($8.45). The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02.

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (13.70) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (21.70) (($0.28)) by GBX 8 ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -17.7999989 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

