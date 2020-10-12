Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €86.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.63 ($98.38).

Siltronic stock opened at €83.58 ($98.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.60. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

