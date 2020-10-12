SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.69

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.69 and last traded at $134.36, with a volume of 1811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $4,397,460. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.