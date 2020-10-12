SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.71

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.71 and last traded at $89.71, with a volume of 3401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -144.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 6,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $456,673.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $115,721.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,848.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,210. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

