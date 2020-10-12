Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells $752,450.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,292,830.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $154.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $154.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

