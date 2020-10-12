Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $1,501,500.00 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,140.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Stewart Butterfield sold 110,745 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $3,038,842.80.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $842,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $754,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $795,750.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 180,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $6,487,200.00.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.45 and a beta of -0.21. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.