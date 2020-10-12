SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $8.76 on Friday. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Analysts predict that SLM will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 554.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

